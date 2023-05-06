(Bloomberg) -- Police arrested several people on suspicion of causing public disorder offenses in central London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

In the first incident, police detained a number of people in the area of Carlton House Terrace, while four protesters were also held in the vicinity of St. Martin’s Lane. Three people were later arrested close to Wellington Arch, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter. All three locations are near the route of the coronation procession.

The arrests came as groups of anti-monarchy campaigners gathered in the capital to protest against the Charles’s enthronement. Republic, a campaign group pressing to replace the sovereign with an elected head of state, said that its leader, Graham Smith, was among those held.

Human Rights Watch said the arrests were “incredibly alarming,” while Amnesty UK noted that the right to protest is protected by international law.

