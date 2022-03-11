(Bloomberg) --

London’s police force breached the rights of activists organizing a vigil last year for murdered Londoner Sarah Everard, in a ruling described as “a victory for women.”

A U.K. court ruled Friday that the Metropolitan Police Service “infringed the claimants’ rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly,” that decisions were “not in accordance with the law,” and that the police had “failed to perform its legal duty.”

Reclaim These Streets campaigners gave up on plans to hold the event for Everard near where she went missing in March 2021 after being told by the police they’d face fines of 10,000 pounds ($13,100) and prosecution for breaking Covid-19 regulations.

The activists later brought a legal challenge against the police force over its handling of the event, which was also meant to be a protest about violence against women.

“Today’s judgment conclusively shows the police were wrong to silence us” and sets “a powerful precedent for protest rights,” the campaigners said in a statement.

The decision is the latest blow for the U.K.’s largest police force. Its commissioner, Cressida Dick, resigned last month after London Mayor Sadiq Khan lost confidence in her leadership following a series of scandals since Everard was murdered by a serving police officer.

Hundreds of people arrived to honor Everard on Clapham Common in south London last year, despite warnings not to from the Met, which moved in to shut down the gathering.

Images of police tussling with, and arresting, demonstrators went viral, and Khan said in a tweet at the time that although the police had a responsibility to enforce Covid laws, their response “was at times neither appropriate nor proportionate.”

Everard went missing while walking home after dark when England was under lockdown regulations. Wayne Couzens is serving a whole life jail sentence for her murder. She was 33.

