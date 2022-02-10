(Bloomberg) --

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said she has no intention of quitting after London Mayor Sadiq Khan put her on notice following a series of scandals in the capital’s force.

“I have absolutely no intention of going,” Dick told BBC London radio on Thursday. “I am -- and have been for the last five years -- leading a real transformation in the Met.”

Dick is under intense pressure after an official report last week laid bare how officers, mainly based at Charing Cross in London, were found to have joked about rape, killing Black children and beating their wives. She said she was “seething” and “disgusted” about the culture the investigation uncovered.

Her force has also been criticized for being slow to investigate a series of apparently rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic, including some attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Khan said Wednesday he wants answers within “days and weeks” from the Dick over allegations of misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents in the force. While the power to fire Dick lies with Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel rather than Khan, as the capital’s Police and Crime Commissioner her tenure requires the mayor’s support.

“They extended my contract a few months ago,” Dick said. “I sat at a meeting with them just three weeks ago at which the mayor said he had never had more confidence in the Met’s ability to deliver.”

