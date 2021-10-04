(Bloomberg) -- London’s Metropolitan Police Service will open an independent review into its culture and standards to “rebuild public trust” following the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer.

British police officer, Wayne Couzens, was sentenced to life behind bars last week for the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard. He’d used his official identification and handcuffs to falsely arrest Everard for breaking Covid rules in March.

The murder of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, sparked a public outcry and fueled debate over the rates of violence against women across the U.K. Anger over the case was amplified by images of male officers pinning down peaceful demonstrators -- mainly female -- at a vigil for Everard.

“The Commissioner recognizes that the murder of Sarah Everard has severely damaged public confidence in the Met Police Service, and that trust will be further diminished by the news of another officer charged with rape,” MPS said in a statement Monday.

