(Bloomberg) -- London’s Mayor extended the first air quality warning since August 2020 for another day after pollution levels mushroomed throughout the week.

A cocktail of high atmospheric pressure, little wind and peak farming season emissions made London’s air quality worse than Beijing’s on Friday. While pollution normally rolls into London from central and southern Europe at this time of the year, there’s currently a lack of wind to blow emissions out of the city, according to Andrew Grieve, senior air quality analyst at Imperial College London’s Environmental Research Group.

“By the time we [got] to Friday, we’ve had essentially five days of pollution gradually building up,” he said.

Springtime is also when farmers across the U.K. and the continent spread fertilizer, which further worsens air quality.

The alert, which initially covered Tuesday through Thursday, was renewed after Imperial College London forecast that pollution levels would stay high on Friday, Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office said in a statement.

The government urged Londoners to not drive their cars, stop engine idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste. It also advised people with heart and lung problems to avoid physical exercise.

More winds coming from the North Sea over the weekend should begin clearing the air, while the high pressure area is expected to return to continental Europe, according to Richard Miles, a spokesperson at the Met Office.

Grieve said Saturday will start off polluted and then gradually get better throughout the day. “Sunday should be a lot better,” he said.

Countries on the European continent are struggling with smog, too. In Belgium, the government imposed a temporary speed limit of 90 kilometers per hour (56 mph) on some motorways, while public transport in the capital Brussels was made free for Friday and Saturday to encourage less use of cars. The country was experiencing high concentrations of fine dust that were also due partly to low wind speeds, according to local media reports.

At least one company in London’s Canary Wharf district told employees to not come in today if they have lung or heart problems, or conditions including long Covid.

London pollution was also a hot topic on social media among city residents and workers. Some Twitter users said it was possible to “taste” how poor the air quality was, while others posted photos of the smog covering views of London landmarks like Canary Wharf or the Albert Memorial in Kensington Gardens.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of a nine-year-old girl who was the first person in Britain to have air pollution listed as a contributing cause of death, called on the government to step up efforts to improve air quality. Her daughter, Ella Kissi-Debrah, lived near a busy road in South London before dying in 2013 from an asthma attack.

Pollution remains a grave problem in the British capital and poor air quality is associated with 4,000 premature deaths a year, according to city officials. An Ultra-Low Emission Zone, which imposes a daily charge on the use of vehicles with higher tailpipe emissions, will be expanded next year to cover an area of more than 600 square miles.

London’s measured levels of PM2.5, particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and smaller in length that’s found in vehicle exhaust, is currently more than 8 times above guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, according to IQAir, a Swiss company that makes air quality monitors and air purification technologies.

Imperial College’s Grieve said fit and healthy people might not notice any pollution effects this week. “But episodes like this and living in polluted cities add to the effect of pollution on our health in the long term,” he said.

