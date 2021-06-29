U.S. Price Surge, Black Workers in DC, Caribbean Taxes: Eco Day
Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Barclays Plc is moving investment bankers and traders to its headquarters in Canary Wharf and leaving its other office in east London’s financial district.
Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd. is branching into U.K. rental housing with the creation of a new business that’s planning to invest more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion).
Europe’s corporate-debt issuance market may go from mildly hot to just lukewarm, with the recovery from the pandemic curbing new sales.
Singapore authorities remain “highly vigilant” over rising home prices, the central bank chief said, signaling that the red-hot market may be getting less affordable if left unchecked.
Jun 29, 2021
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.K. affordable housing landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley is seeking to sell its London rental business Fizzy Living, according to people with knowledge of the process.
The landlord has appointed broker Savills Plc to find a buyer for the unit as well as a minority interest in Fizzy’s portfolio of homes, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which owns a majority stake in the company’s real estate portfolio, doesn’t plan to sell its holdings, the people said.
The value of the Fizzy unit isn’t known. Representatives for Metropolitan Thames Valley, ADIA and Savills declined to comment.
Investment in purpose-built U.K. rental housing has surged as money managers bet that household numbers will keep growing faster than new homes are being built. That dynamic -- together with the country’s booming house prices -- is pushing young people toward professionally managed rental properties.
Fizzy owns eight apartment blocks across London’s suburbs, according to its website. The company was founded in 2012 by affordable housing provider Thames Valley Housing to build apartments for young professional workers. It secured an initial 200 million pounds ($277 million) investment from a unit of ADIA in 2014 to grow the business, according to a statement at the time.
Thames Valley Housing -- which merged with Metropolitan in 2018 -- previously entered talks to sell the Fizzy management company and its minority stake in the company’s near 1,000 apartment portfolio to British Land Co., property news service EG reported at the time. That deal subsequently collapsed in 2019.
