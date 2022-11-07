London Renters Are More Keen Than Other Britons to Buy Homes

(Bloomberg) --

Londoners are in a hurry to buy their own properties to get out of the rental market.

About two thirds of buyers in the capital want to move home within a year, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence survey of those planning to purchase a property in the next two years. In London, some 35.6% of respondents to the survey cited a desire to stop renting as an important factor, compared with 21.6% for the UK average.

“It’s understandable, given the city’s frenetic rental market with significant shortage of rental properties, as well as double-digit rent rises,” BI analyst Iwona Hovenko wrote in a report.

Broker Savills Plc says UK rental values are set to leap 6.5% next year as landlords pass on higher mortgage costs to tenants, which are sitting close to peaks last seen during the 2008 financial crisis.

Ray Boulger, a manager at loan broker John Charcol, told lawmakers last week that a reluctance to purchase buy-to-let properties could have a “serious impact” on the availability of homes. The situation was particularly acute in London, he warned.

