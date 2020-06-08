London Reports No Virus Deaths for the First Time Under Lockdown

London has reported no new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the first time since the country’s lockdown began at the end of March.

The absence of fatalities during the 24 hour period is the result of a “small number of deaths”, which NHS England said occurred in the capital, not having been reported in time. These will be added to the data in the coming days.

The U.K.’s capital was the worst affected area during the peak of the crisis, suffering hundreds of deaths a day for weeks.

A further 55 new deaths were reported across the U.K. by the Department of Health and Social Care, the lowest daily increase since before the country’s lockdown began, and the second consecutive day reporting under 100 new deaths. A further 1,205 people were tested positive for the disease.

Reported numbers are usually depressed following weekends, and more deaths will be added to the weekend’s toll in the coming days.

