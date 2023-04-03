(Bloomberg) -- It’s become almost impossible to walk around London and not stumble onto a restaurant that serves halal food.

Twenty years ago, dining spots that adhered to Islamic traditions around the UK’s capital were typically Middle Eastern or Indian. Now you can find almost anything, from pepperoni pizza to Filipino-accented ramen bowls. As the quantity of places has increased, so has the quality of the food.

The decision to offer halal food makes financial sense for restaurant operators. Around 1.9 billion Muslims globally spent an estimated $1.27 trillion on halal food in 2021, and this number is forecast to grow to $1.67 trillion by 2025, according to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2022. Some 1.3 million Muslims live in London, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. That’s about 15% of the capital’s population.

The holiday is becoming increasingly important in the UK and London. This year, for the first time, a privately funded Ramadan light display is lighting up the West End. London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, was there to switch on the lights.

Many Muslims choose to break their fast in restaurants. There’s a growing availability of halal food on menus, said Layla Hassanali, who launched the London-based Halal Girl About Town blog in 2013. This extends to restaurant chains such as Nando’s, which has a growing number of branches serving only halal chicken; Pizza Pilgrims, with halal pepperoni; and Honest Burgers, which serves halal chicken at all branches. Michelin-starred restaurants, such as Frog by Adam Handling, can also offer halal meat if given 48 hours notice. “It's nice to be accommodated for,” Hassanali said.

For Muslims who have been fasting since the Islamic holy month started on March 22—abstaining from food and drink from dawn to sunset—the increased options for iftar, the breaking of the fast, offer chances to dine on more varied options than Indian food in the East End and on shawarma around Edgware Road.

Take Honey & Smoke, a grill house on London’s Great Portland Street, run by Israeli husband and wife duo Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer. It might not be an obvious place for iftar; the restaurant’s meat isn’t usually halal. For one month the chefs have reimagined the menu and sourced halal meat specially for the occasion. “We have so many guests that are Muslims, and it felt very natural and important for us to be able to open our doors and share the celebration,” Srulovish says.

The set menu for iftar, which the couple first offered in 2019, has been growing in popularity, Srulovish says: Even diners who aren’t fasting are ordering it. The £65 ($80) menu has been designed to ease diners from their fast, starting with a few snacks including medjool dates and smoked almonds that can be dipped into tahini, along with orange blossom iced tea. That’s followed by light starters and then mezze, such as (halal) meat skewers from the grill, and dessert with fresh mint tea. Diners can ask for additional food if still hungry.

Despite the success of their iftar meal, the couple won’t serve halal food yearround. “Finding halal meat of good quality is really hard and very expensive,” Srulovish says. He believes that restaurants offering it all year maintain cost-effective supply chains. The Ramadan menu merits the effort as a “huge passion project” for the couple, but he says it’s tough to justify economically in other months.

Set iftar menus have become more commonplace in London, replacing a traditional a la carte menu and the occasional complimentary offer of lentil soup at Middle Eastern restaurants. They’re now available at restaurants like the Great Chase, which serves a meat-focused British menu and offers a £39 iftar menu with braised brisket; and Guanabana, which specializes in Caribbean-Latin cuisine and offers a £39 platter for two. Ramadan Tent Project’s Open Iftar offers the chance to eat communally this month at the Victoria and Albert Museum, Wembley Stadium and Trafalgar Square.

Asma Khan, the chef behind Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant adored by celebrities, goes with the more typical à la carte option, giving diners a variety of choices. Guests are offered a date as soon as they walk into Khan’s Kingly Court restaurant and then order from the menu. For Khan, serving halal meat isn’t just welcoming and respectful in the way that providing gluten-free options is; it makes economic sense. “My big tables of young Muslim men who come can eat anyone under the table,” she says. “Their bill is as big as those next to them where people are drinking alcohol, and they’re just eating—and drinking water.”

Likewise, the popular chain Dishoom, which takes inspiration from Irani cafes in Mumbai, offers à la carte options instead of a set iftar menu for its almost entirely halal menu, despite the addition of bacon on some menu items. People in the queue are offered dates and chai. Dishoom hosts a big Eid celebration to mark the end of Ramadan; Shamil Thakrar, a Hindu and co-founder of Dishoom, fasts for one day in Ramadan. “I would love that people of different faiths can share why their faiths are beautiful with other people,” he says of his holiday observance.

Khan says the current cost-of-living crisis could mean that restaurants like hers won’t see the crowds they generally draw during Ramadan. This reflects findings from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board via polling group YouGov, which suggested that Muslims are eating out less frequently in order to save money.

Khan, who donates her salary during Ramadan to feed people in the UK and Bangladesh, says the month offers such special challenges as ensuring that people need not wait too long for their meal. This is, after all, a month in which everyone wants a 7.30 p.m. reservation so they can start eating as soon as their daily fast can be concluded. (Khan says that Muslims who come in are typically prepared to wait.)

On the other hand, Covid-19 offered halal restaurants a chance to innovate, according to Hassanali. In particular, she points to Ramadan-focused takeaway boxes, such as those launched by Indi-Go Rasoi in Selfridges and by Dilpasand in Whitechapel, that people observing Ramadan can pick up on their way home from work. “It's an alternative that feels a little bit simpler than having to get the whole family ready to go out,” she says.

Moving the impetus for food to pickups could also alleviate the wait for food people have sometimes experienced in the past. In some places, like Singapore, delivery apps often send out messages to hungry customers to avoid ordering food in the 20 minutes around sunset so that their Muslim drivers can take a moment to break their own fasts.

