Entertainment giant Paramount Global is suing its former partner in a stalled London theme park project partly based on some of its biggest movies.

The legal spat is the latest twist in a more than decade-long effort to build a theme park near London. A Paramount subsidiary is arguing a restructuring implemented this year by London Resort Company Holdings was unfair to the US media company and featured irregularities, according to court documents obtained by Bloomberg News.

London Resort underwent a restructuring in April that gave creditors equity in exchange for money owed. Paramount voted against the deal as a creditor, but lost out as a majority of lenders were in favor. In proceedings at London’s High Court, the media firm is alleging debts that affected the vote were inflated and assigned to a third party in a “sham” transaction, and is demanding to see the documents that underpin those dealings.

A spokesperson from Paramount declined to comment. In arguments filed to the High Court last week, London Resort said it did not want to disclose documents for commercial sensitivity reasons.

Plans to build the theme park have been in place since at least 2012, but little progress has been made since then, with the firm facing opposition from wildlife groups. In a document presented to the UK government last year, the estimated cost of developing the site stood at around £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion).

Mission Impossible

The project received backing from Paramount, the BBC and ITV Plc, all of which had licensing agreements with the proposed park that would allow the firm to use their intellectual property for rides and experiences. Among the mooted attractions was a The Godfather-themed restaurant called Corleones and a Mission Impossible “Training Centre”.

The company restructured through a process known as a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in April, a form of insolvency proceeding that requires the consent of three-quarters of creditors. The vote saw 76.7% of creditors in favor of the restructuring, according to a document on the UK’s Companies House website.

Paramount Licensing Inc. was one of the few to vote against. It “questioned the fact that there was purportedly a dramatic increase in the Company’s debts in 2022 to £100 million,” a lawyer for the company wrote in a skeleton argument obtained by Bloomberg News. “The company’s accounts stated that any inter-company loans were interest free.”

London Resort is ultimately owned by Kuwait’s Al-Humaidi family, through UK and Isle of Man holding companies. Among the creditors connected to London Resort and the Al-Humaidi family who voted in favor of the restructuring was Ebbsfleet United FC, a Kent football club owned by the family’s holding companies. The more indebted London Resort is to the Al-Humaidis and connected entities, the more voting power those parties would have.

London Resort said that debts from an Al-Humaidi holding company had a 12% interest rate, when asked about the increase in the size of debts. This “is in line with the market for non-secured loans,” the firm said in an emailed response to Bloomberg issued through its lawyer.

Connected Parties

Since various creditors were considered to be connected, the firm held a separate vote excluding these, in which 62% agreed to the restructuring, according to the Companies House document. That’s above a required threshold of 50%, based on the law that governs CVAs. Yet Paramount has reservations about this vote as well.

Paramount’s lawyer said in her argument that a debt transaction involving one creditor “was a sham, legally ineffective, intended to subvert the statutory scheme, made in breach of duty.” London Resort told Bloomberg News that this creditor was not a connected party.

The firm does not want to disclose the documents underlying the transaction as it believes it could harm the viability of the CVA and give an advantage to a competitor. London Resort described Paramount as an indirect competitor in the theme park industry, according to court filings.

Paramount is owed $13.9 million by London Resort over a breach in contract, having been awarded the sum in arbitration proceedings and subsequently having obtained a high court judgment on the award, according to legal documents.

Jumping Spider

The CVA and new Paramount lawsuit leave the future of The London Resort uncertain. Director Steve Norris sent a letter to a UK minister shortly after the restructuring this year, writing it was hoped the project would shortly be revived.

The resort, to be sited on the Swanscombe Peninsula to the east of London in the county of Kent, has received a good deal of government support, being granted the status of a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project. The British Business Bank Plc, a state-backed lender, invested through its Future Fund and its representatives voted against the CVA alongside Paramount.

Despite that support, the resort has struggled to get off the ground and is still in a wrangle over planning. A number of wildlife groups wrote to UK government minister Michael Gove earlier this year requesting that the nationally significant status be revoked.

“Over 2,000 species of insects and other invertebrates have been recorded at the Swanscombe Peninsula, including the critically endangered distinguished jumping spider,” said the letter, signed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, Buglife and other groups. “It is also the richest site for breeding birds in the south east, living side-by-side with otters, water voles and rare plants such as the man orchid.”

