(Bloomberg) -- London’s Elizabeth Line faces the first strike targeting the fast new urban rail service since it opened earlier this year, as two unions announced walkouts.

The action by safety, maintenance and traffic managers will take place on Jan. 12 for members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, with workers in the Prospect union yet to announce dates. The groups have rejected a proposed 4% pay increase, saying other rail and Underground workers in London have gotten more.

This action adds to the wave of labor unrest that’s set to escalate in January across the UK. The Aslef union, which represents train drivers in England, Scotland and Wales, plans to strike on Jan. 5. The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers is also striking at train operating companies on Jan. 3, 4, 6 and 7.

“Frankly, we have been left with little option because we know workers at Rail for London Infrastructure are being paid significantly less than equivalent colleagues” across the Transport for London network, TSSA organizer Mel Taylor said in a statement. “That is simply not good enough. Our members have the power to bring the Elizabeth Line to a standstill and the company must now wake up to that fact and get back round the table.”

Bus services in the UK capital also face further disruption after Unite, the union, announced another round of strikes on Dec. 24, 27 and 31, and eight more dates in January. The bus drivers work for Abellio in south and west London.

