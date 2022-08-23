(Bloomberg) --

Londoners will from November be able to travel from Heathrow Airport to the West End shopping and business hub without changing trains.

Bond Street station will also open as part of the next stage of the £18.9 billion ($22.2 billion) Elizabeth Line, which runs from the counties west of London to Abbey Wood in the east. Trains will also start running on Sundays.

The train line has been operating in phases since it commenced service in May, meaning customers had to switch trains at Paddington when traveling from central London to Reading and Heathrow.

Train frequency will also increase, with as many as 22 trains per hour running at peak times compared with 12 at present.

