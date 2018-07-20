(Bloomberg) -- London’s allure as a global financial center remains undimmed, at least in terms of activity on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market. Listings on the bourse for smaller companies reached $1.4 billion in the first half, the highest for such a period in four years, even as the U.K. government’s Brexit planning remained mired in uncertainty.

