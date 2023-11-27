(Bloomberg) -- Passengers traveling to and from London’s Heathrow airport faced a difficult start to their week with the three rail lines that connect the hub to the city simultaneously facing outages.

The new Elizabeth Line, as well as Heathrow Express and Piccadilly lines to Heathrow were all suspended for multiple reasons, according to Transport for London’s website. Social media had posts from passengers saying they were stuck on Heathrow Express trains with no communication while others expected to miss their flights.

The outage comes on a day when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is due to hold a global investment summit in London that will have company leaders including Goldman Sachs’s David Solomon and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon in attendance.

The Elizabeth line, which opened in 2022 after years of delays and over budget, had no service to Heathrow due to a signal failure, while the Piccadilly Line had no service due to a fire alert on the route, TfL said on its website. The Heathrow Express was held up due to a broken down train, the service said in a post on the X social media network.

