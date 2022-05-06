(Bloomberg) --

London’s Mayfair district, where a three-bedroom house costs about 6 million pounds ($7.4 million), is seen as a stronghold for Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservatives. On Friday, it’s Labour doing the celebrating.

Johnson Blamed as Tories Lose Seats in U.K. Local Elections (1)

The U.K. opposition party took all three seats in local elections in the West End ward, which stretches from Mayfair to Soho and into Marylebone, as well as part of Fitzrovia. The swing helped Labour wrestle control of Westminster Council from the Tories for the first time since it was formed in 1964.

“People were fed up with the way the council treated them,” Adam Hug, the new Labour leader in Westminster, told London’s Evening Standard newspaper. Rising living costs and scandals surrounding Johnson also came up during campaigning, he said, as did a failed local tourist attraction.

Westminster was not the only place where Keir Starmer’s Labour is celebrating in the capital, having taken control of the iconic local Tory authority in Wandsworth for the first time in 44 years.

Labour also took back Barnet in north London –- which has a large Jewish population -– in a sign the party has regained trust it lost during repeated rows about anti-Semitism under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

