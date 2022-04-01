(Bloomberg) -- London initial public offerings are off to their slowest start since the global financial crisis, as volatile markets and poor post-listing performances crimp investor appetite.

IPOs in the U.K. tally about $530 million this year, their worst first quarter since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Only two London offerings, both by special purpose acquisition companies, have raised more than $50 million in 2022.

Aside from worries about soaring inflation, rising interest rates and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, dismal post-IPO performances in London weighed on demand. Deliveroo Plc has lost 71% of its value in its first year of trading, with Alphawave IP Group Plc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc, Petershill Partners Plc and Bridgepoint Group Plc also all under water.

“The U.K. IPO market for all intents and purposes is closed at the moment, which is really rare,” said Andrew Peck, co-head of equity sales at Investec. “Currently, the right price in the eyes of the market is clearly too low for people looking to potentially sell a high quality asset.”

Several British companies are considering going public in the U.S. in search of deeper pockets and higher valuations, including money-transfer business Zepz. SoftBank Group Corp. has said it wants to list chipmaker Arm Ltd. in New York. Closer to home, buyout firm CVC Capital Partners is said to mull an Amsterdam IPO, alongside London.

Read More: British Companies Want to List Anywhere But in London Right Now

While other European countries have seen big offerings this year, such as Norwegian oil company Var Energi AS and Italian microelectronics maker Technoprobe SpA, London has only seen delays of big listings by law firm Mischon de Reya and Olam International Ltd.’s food unit.

To be sure, these issuers are still targeting IPOs at a later date, while others like soda ash producer WE Soda and Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Dyal Capital Partners are said to work on major offerings in the U.K. this year.

And recent changes to the City’s rules for SPAC listings are beginning to pay off, with sizable blank-check companies tapping U.K. investors more than a year after the trend reached a fever pitch in New York.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.