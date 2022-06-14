(Bloomberg) -- The value of initial public offerings in London has fallen to the lowest since the global financial crisis, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Poor returns from recent listings, volatile markets and an intensifying cost-of-living crisis are all outweighing a charm offensive by Boris Johnson’s government to attract more innovative businesses post-Brexit. The outlook is equally bleak, as an unexpected contraction of the UK economy in April further dents investor appetite.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.