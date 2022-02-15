(Bloomberg) -- London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan wants the city to issue over 500 million pounds ($677 million) in green bonds to help meet climate goals and reduce energy costs.

The financing would go toward low-carbon projects, such as making social housing and public buildings more energy efficient. That could help reduce heating bills and address some of the highest levels of fuel poverty in the country, Khan’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

London has a goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030, earlier than the national U.K. government that sold its debut green bonds last year. The mayor announced the funding plans ahead of publishing his final 2022-2023 budget on Wednesday.

Municipal administrations in the U.K. are increasingly turning to green bonds as a financing tool. North London Waste Authority is consulting investors on a potential green sale, after Transport for London blazed a trail with green bonds in 2015. Other local councils are expected to sell green debt later this year, with some asking their residents to finance environmental projects.

The Greater London Authority is putting aside 86 million pounds to cover expenses related to the borrowing such as interest payments, according to a spokesperson. That will also subsidize “the interest rate on loans of the green bond proceeds from the GLA to relevant projects,” the spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

