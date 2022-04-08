(Bloomberg) -- More of London’s overnight tube service is set to return in the coming months as the city springs back to life after pandemic lockdowns, including the Jubilee Line that runs through key cultural and night-life hotspots.

Night services on the Jubilee Line, which links the Docklands, South Bank and the West End with suburbs in the east and northwest, will return on May 21, while the Northern and Piccadilly lines will see a return of overnight services later in the summer, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a tweet.

The comeback marks a further step toward normality after the pandemic disrupted London’s transport network. Night services are a crucial way for late-shift workers and party-goers to get home safely and cheaply.

