(Bloomberg) -- The Bank branch of London’s Northern Line will reopen next week after months-long infrastructure works that disrupted commutes on a key subway route into the city.

Services from Kennington to Moorgate stations will resume in full on May 16 after shutting down in January, Transport for London said in a statement on Monday.

The closing allowed for works to increase capacity at Bank station, which has suffered from overcrowding at peak commuter times, and making the stop more accessible for passengers with disabilities, the authority said about the plan when it was announced last year.

