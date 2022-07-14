(Bloomberg) -- The immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze is not fading. It continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Back in March, the LME allowed prices to soar 250% in less than two days, then retroactively cancelled $3.9 billion in trades. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called it “one of the worst days in my professional career in terms of watching the behavior of an exchange.” Months later, the LME is dealing with a raft of investigations and lawsuits, and the nickel market is still reeling.

Bloomberg reporter Jack Farchy joins this week’s In the City podcast for a conversation with David Merritt and Francine Lacqua around the criticism facing the LME. The exchange’s regulators launched reviews of its governance and oversight. The Dallas Federal Reserve and International Monetary Fund joined in a chorus of public criticism, and many hedge funds are still publicizing their fury at the LME’s decision to cancel trades. But as Farchy explains, the LME’s outsized role in how industrial metals are bought and sold means that angry traders and investors have few alternatives.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.