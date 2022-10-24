(Bloomberg) --

A plunge in London real estate stocks is overdone and should reverse when the pound is seen to have hit a bottom against the dollar, according to strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc.

“Once a perceived inflexion point for GBP occurs it will likely present a highly attractive currency-based entry point into one of the world’s most iconic capital cities,” strategists including Stephen Bramley-Jackson wrote in a note highlighting correlation between sterling strength and UK property investment stocks.

A slump in the pound this year has reduced the value of UK property firms’ assets when converted into foreign currencies, but “as GBP rebounds, so does the sector’s performance,” the HSBC strategists said. They upgraded FTSE 100 members British Land Co. and Land Securities Group Plc to buy from hold.

The FTSE 350 Real Estate Index has retreated by about 40% this year as the pound declined and fears about a recession and a mortgage crisis spur predictions of a drop in property prices. Surging interest rates and other input costs are also eroding property companies’ own margins. Goldman Sachs Inc. predicted this month that UK property values could fall by 20%.

“We do caution against too much pessimism for the sector at these levels,” Bramley-Jackson and his HSBC colleagues wrote. “We consider the de-rating is now disproportional to the outlook and that there is genuine value to be found.”

Land Securities Group Plc rose as much as 3.8% Monday, while British Land Co. gained as much as 2.7%.

