London’s Stock Market Has Shrunk 25% in the Past Decade

(Bloomberg) -- London’s shrinking stock market has reached a new milestone, with the latest data showing that the bourse has lost 25% of its companies in the past decade.

The tally fell further last year, with total listings dropping 6% to 1,836, according to a report from UK trading platfom XTB, citing data from the London Stock Exchange that includes the main and junior markets. Back in 2013, there were 2,448 firms listed.

M&A Pick-Up to Drive More UK Stock Market Exits, Peel Hunt Says

London’s stock market has languished as companies depart for New York’s deeper pools of investor cash and technology center. The number of listing may fall further in 2024 as takeover activity swells and new share listings languish, brokerage Peel Hunt said in a recent report.

Bloomberg has contacted London Stock Exchange Group Plc for comment.

--With assistance from Michael Msika and Alexandra Muller.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.