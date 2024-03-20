(Bloomberg) -- Comebacks are often mawkish and ill-advised. Old flames inevitably disappoint. Yet Jeremy King, London’s preeminent restaurateur, is working to pull off and rekindle one at his new venue.

Arlington, which officially opened in early March, marks King’s big return to London’s restaurant scene. The man who is internationally famous for creating dining rooms like the Wolseley and the Ivy — places that make you feel like you’ve been welcomed into an elite members club — is now endeavouring to recreate that singular environment again. And it’s in familiar territory for him, at the end of a small street in the ritzy St. James neighborhood, where a blue neon sign lures you in.

The restaurant marks the most recent chapter in a high profile story that grabbed headlines in spring 2022 when the once all-powerful operator was unceremoniously kicked out of his namesake company, Corbin & King, by the Thai-based finance company Minor International PCL.

There’s a charming, bittersweet symmetry to King’s comeback. Arlington occupies the exact site of his first and most famous dining room, Le Caprice — an instant classic in 1980s Britain. Walk in and you’d find Princess Diana at Table 7, brush shoulders with Mick Jagger and look out over a sea of famous faces.

King’s restaurant ride is now the stuff of London legend. After a fleeting career in finance, in the late ‘70s, he met Chris Corbin, another ambitious twenty-something who shared King’s ambition and flair for hospitality. In 1981, the Corbin & King team took Le Caprice, a restaurant that had seen its zenith in the 1940s, and transformed it into something unrecognizable to most Londoners. Part piano bar, part cocktail bar, and part canteen, it had a menu that paired clubhouse classics and nursery food with a distinct aesthetic. The menu offered a culinary nod to places like New York’s Odeon and Los Angeles’s Michael’s, long-running hotspots with menus that were simultaneously accessible and recognizable. (Chicken paillard and goat cheese salad at Odeon; crispy skinned salmon at Michaels.) Le Caprice remained at the top of it's game through the 1980s and ‘90s, stocked with stars and heavy hitters from London's new creative elite.

At Arlington, the original 1930s ocean liner stylings of Le Caprice remain intact, with mirrors, onyx and chrome. David Bailey’s black and white prints of past luminaries like Mary Quant and Michael Caine look out from black frames on the dining room.

King has never sought to reinvent the culinary wheel, and Arlington is patently not a temple to gastronomy. It’s designed to serve dishes like Endive and Roquefort Salad, Dressed Crab, and Chicken Milanese; food with an air of refinement that is also satisfying. Indeed, the majority of the menu is transplanted from the original, and to criticize it feels almost blasphemous.

Whether you grew up with Le Caprice or not, the biggest challenge in recreating a hit restaurant with a 1980s menu is: Us. Our tastes have changed dramatically since then, thanks to King and his contemporaries such as Terrance Conran and California cuisine pioneer Jonathan Waxman, who pushed the culinary envelope, with ever more adventurous dishes that have influenced menus from Dover to Detroit.

Here in 2024, not all the old favorites shine like they used to. Crab Chowder is too thin and light on its headline ingredient; it lacks depth, body and seasoning. However, the legendary Crispy Duck and Watercress Salad still has big crunchy fried nuggets of meat atop soy-dressed greens. Even better is the Caesar Salad, rechristened in honor of the late chef Russell Norman; boldly presented spread out on a platter-style plate, with the requisite creaminess and brine. Also notably good is the blush pink calf’s liver with excellent streaky bacon and bubble & squeak (potatoes and cabbage) and a sauce diable that yanks back the richness with its tang. But then there’s the fishcake, the dish that melted minds 40-something years ago. I want to say it was Proustian, I want to say ambrosial; however it’s now only a passable tower of salmon that could use more oomph and zest from the accompanying sorrel sauce. Nonetheless, a forensic critique here feels a little futile, like critiquing your grandmother’s cooking.

The dining room is still stocked with famous faces though. On one of the first nights, a Pet Shop Boy sits near the house piano player; Nicholas Coleridge, the former president of Conde Nast UK, holds court with friends. And Faye Maschler, doyenne of restaurant criticism, tucks into her entree at the next table.

Yet one of Arlington’s more familiar faces is already gone. When King announced the opening of the restaurant, he made a point of saying that his loyal director Jose Adorno, a fixture on the floor at Le Caprice, would be there. But in a recent post on Instagram, Adorno announced that he was leaving after less than a month, writing “it wasn’t a good fit.” (Coleridge’s reply on the social media post: “What??? Poor us... You have been part of my life for many, many decades.”

Prices at Arlington are essentially inflation adjusted to what they were decades ago and around the same mark as restaurants of a similar ilk that lack its prestige. Bang Bang Chicken goes for £16 ($20), while Spinach and Ricotta Tortellini is £16 as a starter and £24 as a main. That calves liver is £30. Cocktails cost around £15 and range from the obvious classics — Manhattan, of course a Martini — to some inspired riffs like a sweetly fragrant Tarragon & Olive Negroni.

King — and by extension, Arlington — holds such an exalted place in London’s dining pantheon, it's no surprise that the attendant glamour eclipses key elements like the food. Nostalgia and the cultural heft of this well-oiled machine will win the day. King, a key contributor to city life, is on a comeback and its one London should welcome.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.