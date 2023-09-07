(Bloomberg) -- Businesses in London’s West End have been more affected by the loss of tax-free shopping for tourists than by the UK’s stubborn cost-of-living crisis, according to an industry group.

A survey from the New West End Company found that 92% of retail, hospitality, leisure and food and drink businesses say they’ve been impacted by the end of VAT-free shopping following Brexit. That compares with 58% for the cost-of-living crisis and inflation.

Many respondents said they were reviewing future investment in the UK due to the tax situation, and reconsidering staffing requirements.

The findings came as members of Parliament debated tax-free shopping for international visitors on Thursday. Visitors from outside the European Union were able to reclaim tax paid on their purchases until January 2021, when the policy expired.

Businesses argue the lack of incentive for foreign shoppers is making the UK uncompetitive, with many international big spenders choosing to visit Paris or Milan instead.

“The really high spenders travel to Europe because it’s 20% cheaper to do luxury-goods shopping,” said Conservative MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, speaking during the Parliamentary debate.

Clifton-Brown said the Treasury should commission an independent review to reach a decision on reinstating a VAT incentive for visitors. There “could be a hugely positive and almost instantaneous win for the UK economy” should the tax reimbursement be reintroduced, he said.

Among businesses impacted in the West End, more than 70% said visitor numbers have fallen and nearly 90% have seen a decline in spending from international travelers. About one in five said they were considering UK closures or reallocating capital to other countries because of the so-called “tourist tax.” The findings were presented as evidence in Thursday’s debate.

The lack of VAT incentive is “an unnecessary barrier to growth that UK businesses do not need in an already challenging economic environment,” said Dee Corsi, chief executive officer of the New West End Company, which represents businesses in London’s Oxford Street, Regent Street and nearby shopping districts.

Pressure is rising on the UK government to tackle the issue. Last month 350 business leaders, including heads of British Airways, Marks & Spencer Group Plc, Harvey Nichols, Primark, Burberry Group Plc and Mulberry Group Plc, signed an open letter to the chancellor of the Exchequer, calling the move “a spectacular own goal.”

As part of the retailers’ campaign, the Centre for Economics and Business Research said that the lack of VAT refunds is costing the UK £10.7 billion ($13.3 billion) in lost GDP and two million extra visitors a year.

“If we want to see investment from international retailers and brands ramp up, and for the UK to retain its fixture on the tourist map, the government must step up and reinstate tax-free shopping for tourists without delay,” said Scott Parsons, chief operating officer UK at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns several London shopping malls.

