(Bloomberg) -- Nica Burns, chief executive officer of West End heavyweight Nimax Theatres, admits she is nervous as she prepares for early viewings of her new theatre, @Sohoplace.

Located opposite the Tottenham Court Road tube station in place of an old office block, directly above a maze of transport links, the venue lies at the heart of a £300 million ($360 million) regeneration project led by the real estate investor and developer Derwent London.

“An insane location to build a new theatre,” says Burns, pointing out the huge ventilation fans adjacent to the auditorium, extracting hot air from the platform of Crossrail’s new Elizabeth line below. Simon Allford, the theatre’s architect, has dubbed the project the most complex he ever worked on: “the highly engineered architecture and design of a Swiss watch but built on an urban scale.”

Construction started in January 2019, and the challenges quickly grew beyond the immediate engineering concerns of achieving perfect acoustics and no vibrations above three tube lines. Fresh ones included the Covid-19 pandemic, its supply chain woes, and Brexit.

Now, as the construction team adds finishing touches, Burns is preparing to open @Sohoplace to audiences in the coming autumn. The auditorium is a theater in the round edged with 602 seats, with none further than six rows from the stage, fostering a sense of intimacy. Interiors are inspired by a youthful visit Burns made to the acoustically revered theatre at Epidaurus, in Greece: “I was standing on the stage of this great ancient theatre as the last rays of a golden sun were coming through the trees, and the stars were starting to twinkle in an indigo sky,” she recalls. “It was magic.” The décor reflects these colors, with crystal starlights laid out as constellations.Despite the classical inspiration, Burns is set on opening a “young theatre for the 21st century.” She intended to build on the experience of Nimax’s other theaters (the Apollo, Duchess, Garrick, Lyric, Palace, and Vaudeville), which have hosted such sold-out shows as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jerusalem, and Six. “I wanted to create a theatre which could add a different dimension to our vibrant West End landscape.”Burns says she asked her favorite creative professionals two questions. First, if they could build a new theater in the heart of the West End, what would they like it to be? And what additional facilities would be on their wish lists? “They dreamt of a flexible auditorium, perfect acoustics, and audience stage intimacy.”

Burns hopes she has delivered. The stage can be transformed into various configurations, and the rehearsal room can be turned into a bar for events. There is no clear plan as to what sort of productions will be featured, or what tickets will cost. “We don’t know how much it will cost to run yet, but I don’t want to be charging three figures. I expect £65 to £70 to be the top,” Burns says.

While Nimax is enjoying pent-up demand and strong sales at its established theaters, Burns is maintaining a flexible approach to the opening as the industry continues recovering from the pandemic.

Eleanor Lloyd, Olivier Award-winning producer and president of the Society of London Theatre, tells Bloomberg the industry is still managing the impact of Covid-19, with the last few weeks particularly challenging. Staff shortages, rail strikes, and exceptionally hot weather have led to lower sales and higher costs. “Business is quite short-term at the moment,” Lloyd says. “People are booking tickets later. It’s hard to judge what business will be like next month.”

This year, Visit Britain foresees 21.1 million international tourists coming to the UK, just 52% of the visits in 2019. Still, with tourism numbers still depressed from pre-pandemic levels, the domestic audience has come back stronger, and the West End’s capacity is climbing back to an average of 40,000 seats a night.

“Theater is a huge aspect of what the West End has to offer,” says Brian Bickell, chief executive officer of Shaftesbury Plc, a real estate investment trust, via phone.

Bickell has spent 36 years at the helm of the West End landlord, which hosts more than 600 restaurants, bars, clubs, and shops as tenants. With football attendance back to pre-pandemic levels in the region, Bickell notes that local Londoners are the ones bringing the buzz back to the area. He doesn’t see the cost-of-living crunch slowing things down: “After the Great Financial Crisis, the currency collapsed and we saw more domestic footfall, as it was cheaper to stay in London.”

The Society of London Theatre remains optimistic that a looming recession will not hamper the industry’s recovery. “The West End has always been surprisingly robust in tricky economic circumstances,” says Lloyd. “There are more shows looking for theaters than there are theaters available, so there is definitely demand for new openings, and the audience numbers seem to be sustaining that.”

