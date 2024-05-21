(Bloomberg) -- Aware Super plans to hire up to 15 more people in its London office as Australia’s third-largest pension fund pushes deeper into private-market investments.

The A$160 billion ($107 billion) firm will increase the current headcount of 15 in the British capital to 25-30 by the end of the year, Chief Investment Officer Damian Graham said in an interview in Sydney. Staff in the recently-opened office could reach up to 50 people over the next two years, he said.

“If you look at the private equity model, what we’ve tried to do is say, we’ve got strong general partner relationships globally here, let’s make sure we leverage them from London in that global flow,” Graham said.

Australia’s top three funds — Aware Super, AustralianSuper and Australian Retirement Trust — are all building their London bases as part of a push by the country’s A$3.7 trillion pensions industry to invest more outside its home nation. AustralianSuper, the largest fund, recently pledged to pour more than 8 billion pounds ($9.9 billion) into UK investments over the next six years.

Aware is aiming to grow its unlisted asset allocation “moderately higher” from the current level of 11% to around 15%, Graham said. The firm’s deputy chief investment officer and head of international Damien Webb is based in London. While its main hires there have been in property, Graham said staff could also be needed in the future for credit and equities.

Graham also noted that Aware Super currently manages about one third of its investments internally, and that portion is on track to grow to about half within the next few years.

