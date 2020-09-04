(Bloomberg) -- The recovery in London-based job postings has fallen behind the rest of the U.K. as the capital’s slow return to normality following lockdown weighs on demand for new workers. While the deep slump in vacancies had been less harsh in London for most of the crisis, other areas are now seeing a faster uptick in roles being advertised on jobsite Indeed.com. The government has been encouraging workers back into city centers to boost economic activity, but concerns about social distancing and the safety of public transport has seen a hesitant response.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.