(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer took an indirect swipe at his unwanted Hong Kong suitor, championing Shanghai as China’s financial center.

Schwimmer, speaking at the SIBOS conference in London on Tuesday, said Hong Kong may not have a “competitive position” in the future and that it sees Shanghai as the financial hub of China. His comments come as Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. presses forward with its unsolicited bid for the LSE, which is worth about $37 billion.

HKEX’s CEO, Charles Li, also spoke at the same London conference and defended his bid. “Now is the time to create a global exchange,” given $27 trillion in the Chinese banking system “needs to be deployed,” he said. The two men also disagreed on the likelihood of China relaxing capital controls, with Schwimmer calling it “inevitable” and Li betting it would take 20 years or more.

Earlier this month, LSE rebuffed the Hong Kong bourse’s overture, saying that it didn’t see any merit in further engagement. In a further setback to HKEX, China’s official People’s Daily newspaper recently wrote that there are “persistent worries” about Hong Kong given the current unrest, and lauded the LSE for its existing tie-up with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

HKEX’s bid calls on the LSE to cancel the $27 billion deal it announced to buy data provider Refinitiv in July.

