(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc has started the hunt for a new office, raising the prospect it may move out of their Paternoster Square headquarters near St Paul’s.

The bourse has enlisted a broker to conduct the search, which is expected to focus on alternatives in the heart of the City of London, according to people familiar with the matter. The building they currently occupy spans more than 200,000 square feet (18,581 square meters), part of which is subleased to other tenants.

LSEG didn’t respond when reached for comment.

The exchange has been based at 10 Paternoster Square since 2004, when they moved from a tower on Broad Street. The exchange downsized after computerized systems and dealing rooms replaced physical trading floors.

Their current location is one of the Square Mile’s most conspicuous, helping attract unwanted attention to the exchange. In 2011, Occupy Wall Street demonstraters protested outside. In 2019, Extinction Rebellion also targeted the development.

