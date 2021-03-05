(Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc increased its full-year dividend by 7% for 2020 as the firm issued an upbeat outlook.

Revenue rose to 2.1 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) in 2020 and the company proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence a share, according to a statement Friday.

“LSEG is now truly global with a significant presence in North America, Europe, Asia and emerging markets,” Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said in the statement. The group “is well positioned for long-term sustainable growth.”

The stock exchange completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv earlier this year, kicking off a new era where the majority of its revenues come from data.

The combined company is a trading powerhouse across fixed income, currencies, equities and derivatives. It will generate about 70% of revenues from data, up from LSE’s current 40%, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

The positive outlook from the LSE comes despite continuing uncertainties around how Brexit might impact some of its business.

LSE’s clearing unit remains a critical element of the European Union’s financial infrastructure even after Brexit. But EU politicians have been vocal in demanding that companies shift euro clearing out of London and into the 27-nation bloc. They have achieved some success, with Eurex in Frankfurt increasing its share of euro clearing to 19%. But business may be moving to the U.S., which has had EU equivalence recognition since 2016.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.