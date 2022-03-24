(Bloomberg) -- Some of London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s investors are selling 5.8 million shares in the group worth about 450 million pounds ($600 million).

A group including Blackstone Inc., Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and GIC is selling the equities, which represent 1.1% of the total voting interest, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.

The sale started on Thursday after markets closed and is expected to price at 77 pounds a share, 1.6% below Thursday’s closing price. The book has been covered multiple times, according to the terms. Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are arranging the share sale.

Representatives for LSE didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The sale comes weeks after the exchange operator increased its full-year dividend by 27%, offered an upbeat outlook for 2022 and said the integration of Refinitiv was on track. The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.

