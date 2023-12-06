(Bloomberg) -- Three trading outages in just seven weeks at the London Stock Exchange have been blamed on issues related to the venue’s matching engine, a computer that unites buyers and sellers.

LSE experienced two interruptions to securities trading on “matching engine Partition 3” on Tuesday, parent London Stock Exchange said in a statement.

The matching engine was also hit by an outage on Oct. 19, though LSE said the cause of Tuesday’s halts was “entirely different” to the logic issue that caused the previous halt.

On both days, trading of a few thousand smaller companies’ shares was interrupted. LSE said it would replace affected hardware overnight, and securities were trading as normal on Wednesday, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Read: London Stock Exchange Hit by Third Outage in Three Months

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.