(Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange Group has started the European leg of an international offering of bonds to refinance the debt that paid for its $27 billion acquisition of Refinitiv Holdings.

The exchange started taking orders on Friday for a four-part offering of euro and sterling bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.

The transactions come a day after the company sold $4.5 billion of debt across five maturities in the U.S., marking its first return to the international capital markets since 2018.

The European deal comprises 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) of bonds in three 500 million-euro tranches -- four-year notes initially offered at about 60 basis points over the benchmark spread, seven year debt at around 75bps and a 12-year maturity in the 95bps area.

A fourth 500 million-pound ($689 million) portion is marketed at approximately 110bps over the U.K. benchmark rate, according to the people.

Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc are global co-ordinators on the deal and held a series of meetings with bond investors on Wednesday.

