(Bloomberg) -- The London Stock Exchange said it will start accepting applications for the admission of exchange traded notes backed by Bitcoin and Ether, opening another avenue for professional investors to invest in the asset class.

The bourse said it would accept applications in the second quarter of 2024, according to a statement Monday. It said the exact launch date will be confirmed in due course.

The exchange said any proposed notes must be:

non-leveraged and backed by Bitcoin or Ether;

the underlying cryptoassets must be at least 90% held in an offline depositary wallet or subject to arrangements that achieve an equivalent outcome to cold storage;

held by a custodian or custodians that are subject to anti-money laundering regulation in the UK, European Union, Jersey, Switzerland or United States.

The announcement comes as Bitcoin topped $71,000 for the first time, taking this year’s rally to almost 70% on the back of massive inflows into US exchange-traded funds. Investors have poured a net almost $10 billion into a batch of new Bitcoin exchange-traded funds since they launched in the US two months ago, igniting a broad surge in crypto markets.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in a separate statement it will not object to such requests from recognized investment exchanges but a ban on offering such instruments to retail investors remains in place.

The regulator said it continues to believe that crypto ETNs and derivatives are “ill-suited for retail consumers due to the harm they pose.”

