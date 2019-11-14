(Bloomberg) -- Qantas Airways Ltd. flew non-stop to Sydney from London in about 19 1/2 hours, a test run for the world’s longest commercial service.

The Boeing Co. Dreamliner touched down after 19 hours and 19 minutes in the air, Qantas said Friday. Its direct New York-Sydney flight last month -- a first by any airline -- was 3 minutes shorter.

Qantas is preparing for commercial services on both routes as soon as 2022, and used the trips to investigate ways to reduce passenger jet lag and manage crew fatigue.

Human Guinea Pigs Prepare for 20-Hour New York to Sydney Flight

Both test flights carried only about 50 people to give the planes the necessary range. Qantas’s third and final research flight leaves New York for Sydney in December.

Before starting the ultra long-haul services, which Qantas calls Project Sunrise, the airline needs new aircraft that can carry a full payload. The airline also requires fresh accords with its pilots and Australia’s aviation regulator.

Boeing Pitches Stopgap Deal to Win Qantas Order for Delayed 777X

To contact the reporter on this story: Angus Whitley in Sydney at awhitley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.