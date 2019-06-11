(Bloomberg) -- London terror police arrested a man Tuesday as part of a probe into speeches that encouraged criminal activity.

The man, who is in his 60s, was arrested in northwest London on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offenses, police said in an emailed statement. Their probe is looking at speeches made by an individual associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in Pakistan.

He was taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in custody.

As part of the investigation, officers searched a home and a business. The investigation is being led by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, and is looking at a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person.

