(Bloomberg) -- London and parts of south-east England will be placed into the toughest pandemic restrictions from Wednesday as coronavirus spreads rapidly, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced.

The British capital city will be put into tier 3, the highest level of curbs, after infections and hospitalization rates soared, the minister said.

A new variant of coronavirus has been identified and may be behind the fast spreading disease in London and the south east, he added. “When the virus is spreading exponentially there is not a moment to spare,” Hancock said in the House of Commons on Monday.

