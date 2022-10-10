(Bloomberg) -- London’s local authority is currently not planning to host any so-called “fan zones” for the upcoming World Cup, due to the Mayor’s opposition to Qatar’s alleged human right abuses.

“There are no current plans for the Mayor or the Greater London Authority to host any Fan Zones or screenings of World Cup matches,” a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The decision comes after cities across France -- including Paris, Marseille and Bordeaux -- have said they will not organize areas to watch the tournament, set to begin on Nov. 20, citing alleged abuse of migrant workers.

London’s Trafalgar Square hosted around 7,000 fans to watch England women’s football team win the recent European tournament in July. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan is opposed to hosting any similar event for the upcoming men’s World Cup due to that country’s treatment of minorities and migrant workers.

Qatar has fought years of controversy over alleged corruption and human rights abuses linked to its staging of the event. The gas-rich nation has invested hundreds of billions of dollars to develop infrastructure and erect new stadiums.

Despite the Mayor’s opposition, there will be a host of private events across London, including screenings of the games. On Monday Fifa announced that the UK capital was chosen as one of six cities to host festivals during the World Cup. The events, backed by Budweiser, will also take place in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seoul, and Dubai.

“The Mayor has been clear in his repeated condemnation of Qatar’s human rights record,” said the Mayor of London spokesperson, “but believes that fans in London should not be denied the opportunity to watch and support England and other teams in this year’s World Cup.”

