(Bloomberg) -- London is trialling new overhead chargers designed to let electric buses run for longer without having to return to depots.

Ten-minute boosts from the so-called “pantograph” arm increase a bus battery’s charge by 20%, Transport for London said Wednesday.

“We have a huge crisis - climate crisis, air quality crisis, public health crisis,” says Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London. “This is a huge step in the fight against those crises.”

Currently, around 10% of London’s bus fleet are zero-emission following the introduction of electric and hydrogen powered buses.

TfL expects the technology to be used on two routes in the capital by March next year. On the 358 route, it said it is bringing in 20 new electric buses that will be powered through frequent overhead charges at both ends of the Orpington to Crystal Palace journey.

