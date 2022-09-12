(Bloomberg) -- Some London underground operations are experiencing severe delays due to power supply issues, Transport for London says on its website.

The Piccadilly line is suffering “severe delays”, according to TfL’s website. Earlier today, the Victoria line services had been suspended.

The travel issues occur as TfL warns of busy services and possible station closures amid a growing flow of visitors to London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

