(Bloomberg) -- Unions have called off a week of strikes on the London Underground that had been scheduled to start on Sunday.

Transport for London said three labor groups — the RMT, Aslef and Unite — had suspended the industrial action which threatened to bring much of the capital to a standstill. A separate strike on the UK’s national rail network is still planned for Saturday.

The RMT had originally scheduled walkouts on the Tube from July 23-28, with Aslef and Unite joining the protest on July 26 and 28.

Around 10,000 Tube workers are members of the RMT, according to the union, while Aslef represents drivers. Hundreds of members of Unite were also part of the dispute over jobs and pensions.

Union representatives said Friday they had been assured no changes would be made to pensions before a general election, which is expected in November 2024. Britain has been beset by mass strikes across much of the public sector and wider economy since inflation soared last year. However, crucial settlements have been reached with postal delivery workers and staff in the National Health Service, while the government hopes teachers will accept a pay offer made last week.

Progress

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said “significant progress” had been made in talks on the Tube but warned that it was not the end of the dispute and the union still had a mandate to hold strikes. Aslef said progress had been made following days of intense negotiations.

“This is good news for London and we will continue to work closely with our trade unions to discuss the issues and seek a resolution,” said Glynn Barton, TfL’s chief operating officer.

Bars and restaurants in London had feared a £160 million ($205 million) hit from the Tube strikes, had they gone ahead. Rail strikes on Thursday and Saturday of this week are likely to cost the sector £50 million, the trade group UKHospitality said.

