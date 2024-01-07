London Tube Strike Called Off After Progress in Talks: RMT

(Bloomberg) -- A strike planned for this week on the London Underground has been called off, the RMT union said.

Planned action from Monday to Thursday will no longer go ahead after RMT made progress in discussions with Transport for London Sunday, the union said in a statement.

“Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available,” RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said.

The union is demanding more than the 5% pay rise offered by TfL.

Read More: UK Strikes Mere Blip for Traders Betting on Stronger Economy

Most pay disputes in the UK were settled last year, but some remain. Junior doctors have held mass walkouts, exacerbating long waiting times in the country’s state-run health service.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.