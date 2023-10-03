(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of London Underground workers have called off industrial action planned for this week following “significant progress” in negotiations, according to the RMT Union.

Progress in talks with London Underground had “managed to save key jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes,” the RMT said. A separate strike called by the Aslef union on Oct. 4 is still going ahead, affecting mainline train services across the country.

More than 3,000 members of the RMT union had been due to strike on Oct. 4 and 6 due to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions, threatening to bring much of the capital to a standstill. Negotiations continue over disputes surrounding pension and working agreements, and workers will continue to pursue a negotiated settlement, Mick Lynch, the RMT’s General Secretary, said.

Rail unions have been protesting over pay and working conditions, and have accused the government of preventing train companies from making a more generous offer. The Aslef strike was timed to hit the ruling UK Conservative Party’s ongoing annual conference that ends Oct. 4.

