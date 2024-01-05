(Bloomberg) -- The London Underground will come to an effective standstill for most of next week after talks to avert a strike by the RMT union failed to produce a breakthrough.

The RMT said Thursday afternoon that is was determined to get a better deal on pay and travel perks for its members.

Tube workers have been protesting against a 5% pay rise offered by Transport for London, arguing that senior managers have been given more lucrative packages. The industrial action officially begins late on Friday when maintenance staff walk out — but the main impact is expected after they are joined by other colleagues on Sunday evening, with little or no service on the Tube on Monday to Thursday next week.

TfL has also warned of some disruption to the Elizabeth Line, Overground and DLR.

A separate union, the TSSA, also said Thursday that it would ballot its members on the London Underground after rejecting the 5% pay offer.

The RMT suspended planned strike action in October, yet that dispute was primarily over jobs and working conditions, whereas the latest action centers around pay.

Unions throughout the UK have been protesting since inflation started to rise when Russia invaded Ukraine. While most pay disputes have since been settled, junior doctors in England walked out this week as part of a long-running disagreement over pay that saw them take 28 days of industrial action last year.

