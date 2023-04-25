(Bloomberg) -- Strikes on London’s underground could last until late November after a prominent union started balloting workers for more industrial action.

The RMT has been in dispute with Transport for London for nearly a year already over Tube workers’ jobs and pensions.

“Our members are among the thousands of Tube staff that make it a successful transport provider,” said Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary. “I urge all our members to vote yes in the postal ballot.”

The re-ballot began Tuesday and will run until May 23. It will give the RMT a fresh mandate for six months of industrial action from the date the ballot closes.

The labor group has accused TfL of planning to cut 600 jobs across London’s stations, and argued that workers could lose over 30% of their pensions under separate reforms.

