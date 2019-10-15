(Bloomberg) -- A London Uber driver has been convicted of sexually assaulting a female passenger last year.

Temur Shah picked up a 27-year-old woman in “an extremely vulnerable condition” in London’s West End in the early hours of January 15, 2018. He then stopped during the journey and sexually assaulted her before dropping her at home.

The 45-year-old Shah has been released on bail and is awaiting sentencing.

The news comes as Uber reaches a critical juncture for licensing in London. The company was granted two-month license last month and will have to apply for a new one in November. Transport for London, the city’s transport regulator, had given it a temporary operating license because of safety concerns.

