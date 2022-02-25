(Bloomberg) --

London’s subway network secured a fourth emergency funding extension from the U.K. government, keeping trains running while maintaining pressure on the city’s mayor to cut costs.

Support due to expire Friday will be extended through June 24 by a further 200 million pounds ($268 million), the Department for Transport said in a statement, while warning that a long-term settlement will require cooperation from Mayor Sadiq Khan and his Transport for London transit agency.

The Tube’s revenue has plunged after the coronavirus pandemic brought dramatic changes to commuting habits. Ridership has begun to pick up as the outbreak wanes though remains short of pre-Covid levels, with the rebound slowed by the shuttering of part of the Northern Line for several months.

The latest deal takes government support for TfL close to 5 billion pounds since March 2020. Khan has pledged to raise at least 500 million pounds of additional funding per year through measures including fare increases and a council tax hike to make the network sustainable.

The DfT, though, said it wants to see sufficient information regarding capital investment plans and “meeting conditions set out in the previous settlement” in order to reach a long-term deal.

The funding crisis has left TfL unable to make decisions on projects like upgrading the Bakerloo and Central Lines, according to the London Assembly.

The London First business lobby said Friday that the spate of short-term deals is holding back the city’s recovery from Covid-19, calling on the U.K. government and Khan to negotiate a long-term capital funding agreement.

