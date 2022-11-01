(Bloomberg) -- The owners of swathes of London’s West End tourist hot spots have begun writing down their portfolios as rising rates filter through into property values.

Shaftesbury Plc, which owns chunks of Soho, Carnaby Street and Chinatown, recorded a 3.6% drop in the value of its assets in the six months through September, according to a statement Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties Plc, which owns most of the properties in neighboring Covent Garden and is in the process of acquiring Shaftesbury, said the value of its main West End portfolio fell 2% in the third quarter, according to a separate statement.

Rising rates pose a major threat to commercial property, the value of which has historically moved in line with the so called risk-free rate that’s available on government debt. Rate hikes by the Bank of England tightened the gap between prime property yields and returns on government debt to almost zero in June, Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sue Munden wrote in a note Tuesday.

“Valuers have reported an outward shift in commercial valuation yields, due to the impact on investment market sentiment of globally rising finance rates and the deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook,” Shaftesbury Chief Executive Officer Brian Bickell said in the firm’s statement. “This has been partially offset by the continuing strong operational performance of our portfolio.”

