Workers in London’s financial districts may be slowing their return to the office as Covid-19 cases rise, in part because of the highly contagious delta variant

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to delay his plan to lift England’s pandemic restrictions amid concerns that a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases could put hospitals under strain

European fears that the pandemic will lead to a legacy of disfigurement across the labor market are starting to seem like more of a bad dream than reality

Though official measures of inflation are flashing alarm and surveys of consumers and businesses also suggest elevated concerns, there is little reason for anxiety, Bloomberg’s John Authers says in his inaugural edition of Authers’ Indicators, a hand-picked panel of 35 indicators to rack the debate over inflation

President Joe Biden said the Group of Seven nations took a strong stand regarding China’s economic issues as well as its human rights practices

Meanwhile, the G-7 fell short on fulfilling a pledge of 1 billion additional vaccine doses it will donate to developing nations, revealing gaps in the bloc between vaccine haves and have-nots. The group of wealthy nations also backed away from plans to set a target for making sure most new cars sold are greener vehicles

Federal Reserve officials this week could project interest-rate liftoff in 2023 amid faster economic growth and inflation, but they won’t signal scaling back bond purchases until August or September, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg

Managers hoping to lure employees into offices may find their youngest and newest staff are their strongest allies. Young white-collar staff feel caught between a rock and a hard place — they value quality of life over old-fashioned 9-5 commuting, but are even more worried about seeing their careers stall unless they head back into an office

On the schedule this week are meetings for the U.S. Federal Reserve and Banco Central do Brasil on Wednesday, central banks of Indonesia, Norway and Turkey on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan on Friday. Bloomberg Economics analyzes rate decisions from across the world

